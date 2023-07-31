Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Summer painting workshop taps creative skills

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
31st July 2023

By Eva DeVincenzi
Cristina Rodriguez led an aboriginal painting workshop last Thursday at the GEMA Art Gallery.

Children aged 8-12 enjoyed learning about Gibraltar’s marine life and using their newfound knowledge as inspiration for their artwork.

A variety of different stencils and examples were presented, but children were free to interpret and express their ideas to “develop their creative skills”, Ms Rodriguez explained.

However, children did not put paint to paper in the typical fashion.

As Ms Rodriguez wanted to show her students “how to use other tools they might have at home”, children were encouraged to use items such as cotton buds to create their patterns and pictures in a way they may never have attempted before.

Surrounded by the pieces from the GEMA Art Exhibition, the children were immersed in an ideal environment for creative artistic expression.

Eva DeVincenzi is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.

