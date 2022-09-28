Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Summer Sports train returns to full capacity after Covid disruption

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2022

With the summer sport programme having closed its doors just under a month ago, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority released figures showing that the Sports Train returned to full capacity after the Covid disruption, including the reintroduction of Family Fun Evenings.

“Over 570 children registered and attended the programme – the highest turnout ever – with over 100 people attending the Tuesday Family Fun Evening sessions,” the GSLA said.

“It was the first unrestricted summer since the pandemic and the numbers do not only confirm this but reiterate the impact and importance of the programme in the local sports and leisure calendar which also incorporates a range of cultural activities,” said officials.

GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, said: “It’s great to see the families and children enjoying the summer programme, which continues to grow in popularity year on year.”

The Minister for Youth and Sport, Steven Linares, added: “The success of this programme goes to show the hard work and dedication by the GSLA team.”

“These activities continue to grow, and it is great to see these events return so successfully in an unrestricted manner.”

