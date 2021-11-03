Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Sunak: Public investment alone cannot beat climate change

Indigenous leaders in ceremonial dress before marching from from the McLennan Arch, Glasgow Green Park to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow to announce their arrival at the Cop26 summit. Pic by Jane Barlow

By Press Association
3rd November 2021

By August Graham, PA City Reporter

More public money is needed to fund the global fight against climate change but the private sector also needs to step up, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

The Chancellor said developed governments are going to meet their six-year-old promise to send 100 billion US dollars (£73 billion) to developing countries in 2023, three years behind target.

“While we know we are not yet meeting it soon enough, we will work closely with developing countries to do more and to reach the target soon,” he told the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

But he added: “Public investment alone isn’t enough, so our second action is to mobilise private finance.”

The Chancellor announced financial institutions controlling 40% of global assets will align themselves to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C limit for global warming.

He said: “Six years ago Paris set the ambition. Today in Glasgow we’re providing the investment we need to deliver that ambition.”

He was speaking ahead of Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, who said climate change is a huge opportunity for businesses.

“The old notions of why the private sector should decarbonise because the planet must be put before profit are no longer universally true,” she said.

“Green technologies have cost curves that continue to plunge, in many cases it is simply cost effective to go green.

“Addressing climate change is the greatest economic opportunity of our time.”

Finance ministers are meeting in Glasgow on Wednesday following the meetings between world leaders on Monday.

Mr Sunak also promised to turn the UK into what he said will be the world’s first net-zero aligned financial centre.

He said listed companies in the UK will need to publish a transition plan that sets out their path to green their businesses.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Chinook helicopter will lift new radar equipment to Rock Gun

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Around 40% of global finance signs up to Paris climate targets

3rd November 2021

UK/Spain News
Facebook and Instagram ‘allowing Covid misinformation to thrive’

2nd November 2021

UK/Spain News
More than 100 countries sign up to target to protect forests by 2030

2nd November 2021

UK/Spain News
Turning 70 can double the price of travel insurance, says Which?

2nd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021