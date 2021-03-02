Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Sunborn counts cost of Covid on business, hopes for early recovery

By Brian Reyes
1st March 2021

The Sunborn’s 2020 annual report offers insight into the financial impact of Covid-19 on the hotel’s business, highlighting the “unprecedented” disruption caused by the public health crisis even as managers signalled hopes of early recovery. The report shows turnover for 2020 dropped to £3.9m from £10.8m in the preceding year, with the business reporting profit...

