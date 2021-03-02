Sunborn counts cost of Covid on business, hopes for early recovery
The Sunborn’s 2020 annual report offers insight into the financial impact of Covid-19 on the hotel’s business, highlighting the “unprecedented” disruption caused by the public health crisis even as managers signalled hopes of early recovery. The report shows turnover for 2020 dropped to £3.9m from £10.8m in the preceding year, with the business reporting profit...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here