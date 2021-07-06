Sunshine Sessions celebrates achievements and progress

Children, parents and organisers recently celebrated the end of the first set of Sunshine Bereavement Group sessions.

Three months ago, in liaison with the Department of Education, Carla Cardwell Borastero embarked on her vision to provide a forum for children age 4-11 to work through grief from bereavement, in a co-supportive, safe, structured and happy environment.

Parents have been extremely grateful for the six-week program delivered by Carla, and supported by Giselle Isherwood and 15-year-old Melanie Cardwell, who has used her own personal experiences to give ideas and support the younger children.

The final session celebrated the achievements and progress that parents have noted.

“This was certainly reflected in the happy faces of the children who have thrived throughout this programme”, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Ms Borastero was very grateful for the support from Jackie Linares in the Department of Education, the staff at the TLC, to Paper Cloud for its sponsorship and Piece of Cake for generous cake donations.

Sunshine sessions will continue with a new group of children in September.

Information will again be posted on schools’ electronic platforms or parents can email Sunshinesessionsgib@outlook.com.