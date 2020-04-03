Supreme Court grants Dr Cassaglia permission to challenge ruling in GHA bullying case
The Supreme Court has granted permission for Dr Daniel Cassaglia to file a legal challenge to a decision by the Employment Tribunal in a bullying case against the Gibraltar Health Authority which he says damaged his reputation. Dr Cassaglia, who stepped down from his post as GHA Medical Director last year following the outcome of...
