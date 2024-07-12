Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Features

Surianne ‘flies’ at Eyes Have it Festival

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2024

Local singer/songwriter Surianne performed a one-hour set of her original songs, including her latest singles ‘My Angel’, ‘Fighting On’ and ‘She Flies’, at The Eyes Have It Music Festival in the UK on Saturday, July 6.

Having already built up a following amongst the festival-goers since her performance last year, Surianne said that “the reaction from the crowd was overwhelming.”
She added they were “blown away” by the music and live show delivered by her and her band.

Crafting the set to showcase her singing and cultural influences, she said that the audience was “left mesmerised by the dynamics and energy on stage”.

She was supported by her band, The Fusion, comprised of Louis Chipolina on bass, Albert Gonzalez on drums, Chris Johnson on keyboards and Win Fernandez on guitar.

Surianne is currently working in the studio on new material and her next live show on Saturday August 17, at The Arena / O’Reilly’s at 8pm where she will be joined by special guest Susan Soiza from Gibraltar Bellydance.

For further information visit: www.surianne.com

