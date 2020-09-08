Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Suspected Covid-19 cases in UK three times higher than official numbers – study

File photo dated 11/06/20 of a scientist viewing a screen showing coronavirus test results, with the red dots a positive sample and the green dots a negative sample. Pic by Andrew Milligan

By Press Association
8th September 2020

By Luke Powell, PA

Suspected UK coronavirus infections recorded at the peak of the pandemic were three times higher than the number of officially confirmed cases, new research has claimed.

GPs recorded 8,985 suspected cases between February 14 and April 30, which was triple the number of people found positive with Covid-19 at test centres over the same period.

The study, led by the Queen Mary University in London, also found that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) adults were twice as likely to present with suspected coronavirus than white adults.

The increased risk to BAME groups was not necessarily due to other factors such as health conditions, obesity or social deprivation, the study said.

Lead author Dr Sally Hull, from Queen Mary University, said: “Our results suggest that Covid-19 prevalence during the peak of the epidemic was higher than previously thought.

“The official Covid-19 test statistics are likely to have under-represented the extent of the epidemic, as many people with Covid-19 would not have been tested, including those with milder symptoms or those who could not access testing centres.”

The results of the peer-reviewed study have been published in the British Journal of General Practice.

Researchers looked at anonymised data from the primary care records of about 1.2 million adults registered with 157 practices in four east London clinical commissioning groups during the pandemic’s peak.

Three of the four boroughs studied had death rates that were in the top five for London while 55% of the population in those areas were from ethnic minorities.

The study found those with dementia were seven times more at risk of developing suspected coronavirus.

Unlike other studies, it also found that women were at a “slightly” increased risk of becoming infected with suspected coronavirus compared to men.

The data suggested the known higher risks for men “emerge later in the disease trajectory”, the study said.

Dr Hull added: “The high prevalence among BAME patients remains a big concern and we now know that ethnicity is still a risk factor even after you take account of social deprivation, long-term conditions and body mass index.

“So there is something else driving this, which urgently requires more research.”

The research focused on suspected cases as coronavirus test results were not sent to GPs during the study period.

The analysis was also not able to include measures such as household size, employment factors, travel and the availability of personal protective equipment.

Dr Hull said GPs need “timely reporting” of test results to their practices and diagnostic information from NHS 111 to ensure patients with more severe episodes receive continuing care.

She said: “It’s going to be very important how GPs record and manage cases in their community, as this can provide an early warning system if cases are rising again in an area and if we’re about to see a second wave of infection.”

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

DPC clears Europa Walks project

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Two Covid-19 cases detected at St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
EasyJet cuts flights to Greek islands due to quarantine rules

8th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain passes 500,000 coronavirus cases in Western European first

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain appoints new Foreign Ministry official for Campo

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Grande-Marlaska vows no respite for Campo traffickers after officers injured

7th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020