Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Sustainable Christmas decoration competition winners announced

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2025

The Nautilus Project has announced the winners of its sustainable Christmas decorations competition, an annual event that invites participants to create Christmas decorations using upcycled, recycled and naturally sourced materials.

The organisation thanked all those who took part and said the winning decorations will receive prizes at its World Oceans Day and Gibraltar Sustainable prizegiving ceremonies. Judges Alexander Sanchez-Soiza and Cameron Byrne, from the Nautilus youth cohort, selected the winners after what was described as a lengthy deliberation process.

In the lower primary school category, first place went to Fraser Young from St Joseph’s Lower Primary for the Gingerbread Stick House. Second place was awarded to Jonah Palao from St Joseph’s Lower Primary for the Pinecone Fish, and third place went to Sonny Sheppard Capurro Symons from St Joseph’s Lower Primary for Santa’s Egg Carton Sleigh.

The classroom award for lower primary was won by LSF St Mary’s Lower Primary for the Toilet Roll Nutcracker.

In the upper primary school category, first place went to Alma Belle Baharal from St Bernard’s Upper Primary for Underwater Nemo. Second place was awarded to Lauren Slater from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary for the Seashell Bauble, and third place went to Callum Hayward from St Anne’s Upper Primary for the Toilet Roll Wreath. An H/C was awarded to Noah Trinidad from St Anne’s Upper Primary Year 4 for the Sea glass Snowman.

The school award was won by Bishop Fitzgerald School for the Bishop Express.

In the secondary school category, first place went to Adrianne Durante from Westside School for the Crab Coaster.

In the university category, first place was awarded to Dante Jimenez for the Nudibranch Bauble.

In the adult category, first place went to Nadiushka Yeo for the Crochet Christmas Tree, with second place awarded to Manny Sardina for the Rope Bell.

Nautilus also thanked this year’s sponsors: Eroski, Recycle.gi, The Rock Hotel, EcoTopia and EY.

