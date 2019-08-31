Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Swiss woman dies in crash with Gib-registered vehicle

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2019

A 41-year Swiss woman has died after the car she was in crashed with a Gibraltar-registered vehicle on the A-7 near Sotogrande, according to a statement issued by the Consorcio de Bomberos de la Provincia de Cádiz, the Cadiz province fire and rescue service.

According to the statement, the woman was travelling in the rear seat of an Audi 3 when it was involved in an accident with a Range Rover Evoque with a Gibraltar licence plate.

The woman was trapped in the back and died from her injuries. Two other occupants in the Audi 3 managed to get out of the damaged vehicle and are being treated in hospital.

According to the statement, the Gibraltar-registered vehicle was found abandoned about 100 metres from the Audi 3.

The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

