Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Symbolic Casemates protest offers alternative message of peace on Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
10th May 2023

A group of Ukrainian and Russian residents held a symbolic protest in Casemates on Tuesday, denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the same day that Moscow commemorates the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The group expressed their opposition to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and their hopes that Russia would "come to its senses" and rid itself of Mr Putin's leadership.

The small protest came as Mr Putin used the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow to accuse the West of unleashing “a real war” against Russia, claims dismissed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister said that the Russian leader was the only person to blame for the war, a message that was echoed in Casemates.

“We are here celebrating Victory Day in our own way, when Putin is still engaged in his criminal war against Ukraine,” said Sergei Rhodiola, one of the protestors Ukrainian.

“We don't think that Russia equals Putin and that's one of our statements today.”

“Putin has managed to charm a lot of world leaders and probably a lot of the Russian population as well, into believing him and thinking that he's the one to lead Russia into the future.”
“But we don't think that this is the way forward.”

“We hope that Russia will come to its senses in a way and get rid of the regime.”

Among the small group was Izyum, a one-year-old rescue dog who has travelled to the Rock from Ukraine.

He is called after a city that was heavily attacked by Russia in the early days of the war and where a mass burial ground with 440 graves were found in Autumn last year.

He is one of several rescue dogs that have found homes in Gibraltar since the Russian invasion started.

Mr Putin’s remarks in Moscow’s Red Square on Monday saw the Russian leader claim that “civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point”.

Speaking at the capital’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, he said: “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”

In his speech, Mr Putin insisted that the West’s “untamed ambitions, arrogance and impunity” are to blame for the conflict.

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade, and concluded his speech: “To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To victory!”

Earlier, Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine, hours before the start of the Moscow parade, which this year took place amid tight security measures.

The Kremlin’s forces launched 25 missiles overnight in a wave of attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that air defences had successfully destroyed 23 of them.

Speaking to broadcasters in Southampton, Mr Sunak said: “There is only one person who is responsible for the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and that is President Putin. The crimes that are being committed are appalling.”

“The suffering that is being inflicted on the Ukrainian people is appalling.”

“That is why it is right that we remain steadfast in supporting the people of Ukraine to stand up to that aggression. That’s what I and the United Kingdom will continue to do.”

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Hardship up close

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Brexit

Sunak and Sanchez agree on need to conclude Gib treaty ‘as soon as possible’

Thu 4th May, 2023

Local News

U2 look-a-likes visit Gibraltar

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA Board to hold May 16 open meeting

10th May 2023

Local News
Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

10th May 2023

Local News
University of Gibraltar partnership with FRS offers practical experience for maritime students

9th May 2023

Local News
Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

9th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023