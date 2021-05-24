Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th May, 2021

Sports

Table Tennis Basewell Championships starts today

By Stephen Ignacio
24th May 2021

The Gibraltar Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will be organising the end of season Basewell Championships consisting of the following events :
1 Mens Singles
2 Ladies singles
3 Mens doubles
4 Ladies doubles
5 Mixed doubles
6 B Junior singles ( u18 )
7 Junior singles ( u14 )
8 combined junior doubles
9 Plate ( losers mens preliminary and 1st rd)

The Tournament will be held in their new venue MUGA sportshall on weekday evenings from today Monday 24th May to Thursday 27th May and from Tuesday 1st June to Thursday 3rd June from 6pm onwards . The Finals are scheduled for Thursday 3rd June starting at 6pm .
The Mens singles to start today Monday 24th May from 6pm . Players coming in from Spain will be able to start playing from 7pm . The B Division league players will also be required to attend on Monday to fulfil as much of preliminary and 1st rounds . Mens doubles may also be inserted where possible on Monday 24th May . Unfulfilled early matches may still be completed on Wed 26th but no later .

The Juniors will also play combined ( U14 & B Juniors ) doubles on Tuesday. The association also hopes that juniors will also play their remaining singles league matches on both Tuesdays ( 25th May and 1st June) if schedules allow.

Mixed doubles pairings were drawn and composed of the lady players and the B Division juniors . Mixed Doubles will be played on Tuesday 1st June from 5 pm .

