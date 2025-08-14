Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tabletop exercise tests readiness for Netball World Youth Cup 2025

By Chronicle Staff
14th August 2025

The Local Organising Committee for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025, in partnership with the Office of Civil Contingencies, has carried out a tabletop exercise to prepare for next year’s tournament.

The exercise brought together emergency services, the Gibraltar Health Authority, government departments, venue operators, security companies and support agencies to simulate scenarios involving event safety, emergency response, public welfare and logistical coordination.

It followed recent security awareness training delivered by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Counter Terrorism Security Adviser and aimed to practise and evaluate joint working arrangements in the event of a significant incident during the tournament.

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “This exercise is a vital step in ensuring Gibraltar is prepared to welcome the world in 2025. Hosting the Netball World Youth Cup is a moment of pride, and we are committed to delivering an event that is not only successful but also safe and well-managed.”

Safety and security officer for the organising committee, Brian Brooks, said: “Working closely with the Office of Civil Contingencies allows us to align our event operations with national preparedness protocols. The insights gained today will directly support the delivery of a world-class sporting event.”

The tournament will bring together leading under-21 netball teams from around the world. The Office of Civil Contingencies and the organising committee will continue working together in the lead-up to the event.

