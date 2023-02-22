Tangier Exchange donate to Donabo Gardens

Gibraltar Cultural Services took is set to donate a sculpture by artist Mark Montovio to the Donabo Gardens in Tangier, as a symbol to mark the cultural links between communities.

The sculpture made of driftwood, metal and an animal skull, mirrors a similar creation by the artist which is currently on display at the John Mackintosh Hall cultural facility in Gibraltar.

The arrangements for the transport of the piece will be made shortly.

The announcement was made when Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture attended a launch event of a commemorative coin, celebrating the historical relation between Gibraltar and Morocco.

The event which was organised by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, was held in Donabo Gardens and coincided with a cultural exchange being organised by GCS and the JM Memorial Foundation.

Head of Development, Davina Barbara spoke on behalf of Education and Culture Minister, Dr John Cortes, who was unable to attend but had visited the Gardens the week before.

Ms Barbara said that Dr Cortes thanked the hostess Lalla Malika Alaoui from the Moroccan Royal Family for her hospitality and work done to transform the gardens. A transformation Gibraltar’s Alameda Gardens had also gone through, adding that Dr Cortes said he looked forward to working in partnership to further the collective aims with respect to education, conservation and beyond.

“We spoke about further developing cultural, social, educational, and scientific links between the communities and between its institutions including our universities, links which derive economic benefits as well, and I have already embarked in developing these ideas”.

A commemorative coin was presented to Ms Malika on his behalf.

In addition, a talk to promote Gibraltar’s Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and its artists was also delivered at Gallery Kent, in Tangier.

The event proved to be an interactive session documenting the changes and refurbishment of the gallery since its launch and also giving a flavour of the artwork on show.

The work of GCS to promote the venue and the educational drive currently undertaken was also highlighted, with a variety of efforts engaged to interact with the younger generation.

Those present were then gifted with a personalised bookmark highlighting some of the artwork.

GCS also visited the Gibraltar Morocco Business Exchange Office in Tangier where they were hosted by Steven Marin and Brahim Krikaz, to present the books which were donated by local authors from Gibraltar following a call out for writers to have their works represented in the neighbouring city.

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association executive members were among invited dignitaries at a celebration for the anniversary of the UK-Morocco Association Agreement hosted by British Ambassador to Morocco.

Last week Sir Simon Martin, Ambassador of Great Britain to the Kingdom of Morocco, invited guests to join him in the celebration of the second anniversary of the implementation of the agreement establishing an association between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The celebration took place in Casablanca.

The UK Minister of Trade, Nigel Huddleston was among the ambassador’s most prestigious guests.

Mr Huddleston is currently visiting Morocco where he is said to have been amazed by the exponential and palpable economic growth of Morocco.

Among his official visits has been a visit to Tanger Med port -the largest port in Africa- describing it as: “a wonderful embodiment of Morocco’s status as a Gateway to Africa”.

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) was also represented at Mr Martin’s celebration by both its executive members, Steven Marin and Ibrahim Krikaz, who run the GMBA office in Tangier and work to create the best possible conditions for the Gibraltar business community to access the Moroccan emerging market.

“The evening gave the GMBA an opportunity to discuss with the British Ambassador as well as with the UK Consul General Tom Hill and the team working at the UK Export Finance credit agency in Casablanca, how much the business community of Gibraltar wishes to accompany the UK in its effort to increase trade between the UK and Morocco and indeed to take a direct part in this exciting venture,” said a statement from GMBA.

Mr Huddleston was presented with two commemorative £5 coins produced by the Gibraltar National Mint under the initiative of the GMBA. These coins were made in tribute of the contribution and often the lifeline given by Morocco to Gibraltar from 1721 to date.

“This event shows without a doubt that the United Kingdom is extremely motivated to see its commercial collaboration with Morocco increase dramatically and the GMBA’s presence reaffirms its determination in strengthening its commercial ties with the Kingdom of Morocco together with the UK representatives present in Casablanca and all over the country,” the statement added.