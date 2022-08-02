Taps flow as potable water returns to almost all Gibraltar

Just two areas remained without water on Tuesday evening, the Gibraltar Government said, as it

confirmed The Sanctuary, just past the old Casino site, and the upper area of Gardiner’s Road, taps still run dry.

This follows days of widespread water shortages in areas of Gibraltar following the tunnel fire last week close to AquaGib’s Reverse Osmosis plant, with AquaGib staff providing bottles of water to those affected.

Over the weekend, water began to return to areas across Gibraltar, and on Monday, water returned to Upper Town.

The Government said it has instructed AquaGib to refocus their efforts in ensuring supply of potable water bowsers to the two areas concerned.

But despite water supply returning to households, the Government has advised the public to continue to be “conservative with water consumption” until stock levels increase at the AquaGib reservoirs.

“Approximately 600,000 litres have been imported from Spain today and unloaded at Hesse’s pumping

station at King’s Line depot,” the Government said.

“This is a further increase from yesterday’s figure of just over 500,000 litres and will assist AquaGib in ensuring the continued supply of potable water at homes across Gibraltar.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Government said every effort is being made by AquaGib to expedite this process with “overnight restrictions to water being a crucial factor in this”.

Water was restricted across Gibraltar from 11pm Tuesday to 7am today with this measure being

reviewed daily at the Strategic Coordinating Group meetings.

“Restrictions also continue in place regarding non-essential water usage,” the Government said.

“It is important to note that any activity witnessed in relation to the mixing of cement is not being conducted with AquaGib water.”

“This is being externally procured by the private entities concerned and is assisting in the wider effort of reducing the amount of water being used in Gibraltar at this present time.”

Earlier this week, the Government offered the showering facilities at Eastern Beach and the

Tercentenary Sports Hall for members of the public left without water.

On Tuesday the Government suspended the showering facilities at Eastern Beach for affected families

and decided to continue only with the facilities at the Tercentenary Sports Hall (TSH).

The Government said this is due to a decrease in the demand as a result of the successful restoration of water to most areas in Gibraltar.

The TSH can be accessed from 7:30am to 11pm every day.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group dealing with the water disruption is scheduled for tomorrow at midday, where an update will be issued following the meeting