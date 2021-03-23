‘Target date’ for Gib treaty remains June, CM tells Parliament
Negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar's post-Brexit relations with the bloc have yet to start but the "aspiration" remains to conclude them by the end of June, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Tuesday. Mr Picardo confirmed that the Gibraltar Government had engaged experienced advisors as it prepared for the negotiations. And he...
