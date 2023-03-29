Taxi concert raises £10,000 for local charities

Concerts held by local band Taxi fundraised £10,000 for various local charities.

The events at the Aurora Ballroom, Sunborn Hotel, saw four live concerts featuring Taxi, Jetstream and DJ Wayne Borastero.

As part of the final concert, all artists decided to waive their fees and all proceeds collected on the charity night were donated to various charities.

Cheques were presented to Childline, Kidney Care, Calpe House, Research into Childhood Cancer, Gibraltar Community Association, GBC Open Day Fund and Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch.

The organisers thanked the performers, the audience who supported in their hundreds, Argus Insurance, GibMedia, Radio Gibraltar and everyone involved who made the event such a success.

“A massive thank you to the Peter Isola Foundation who came on board for the charity night and bought over 100 tickets in support,” organisers said.