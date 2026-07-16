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Thu 16th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Taxi laws have not changed, Govt says

The border this morning. There were heavy outbound queues in the afternoon though, with the fairground in La Linea slowing down traffic entering Spain. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2026

Transport inspectors will be stationed at the border to monitor and prevent Spanish taxis from entering Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government has said in a statement.

The Government was reacting after a Spanish taxi entered Gibraltar on Wednesday, raising concern among local taxi drivers.

But the Ministry for Transport said the laws governing taxi services had not changed and any Spanish taxi entering Gibraltar could be reported and issued with the appropriate fine.

Inspectors will work alongside other law enforcement agencies and could impound or remove vehicles from Gibraltar where necessary.

The public has been asked to report any further incidents to the relevant law enforcement agencies, which the Ministry said would seek to deal with them promptly.

The Gibraltar Government is also contacting neighbouring authorities to remind them that the rules governing cross-border transport remain unchanged.

In a statement, the Gibraltar Government said it fully supported Gibraltar’s taxi drivers and the service they provided to residents and visitors.

It added that drivers could count on its support to protect both the trade and those working within it.

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