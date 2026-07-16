Hospital entrance project aims to improve patient experience at St Bernard's

The Gibraltar Government plans to redevelop the entrance to St Bernard’s Hospital as part of a project designed to improve access, movement and the overall experience for patients, visitors and staff.

Announcing the plans during her Budget address in Parliament, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said the scheme would not be funded through Covid-related monies and would instead deliver a more welcoming and efficient gateway to Gibraltar’s main hospital.

She said the existing entrance had served its purpose but no longer met the needs of a modern healthcare environment.

The project is currently scheduled for completion in April 2027.

"The existing hospital entrance presents constraints, but also real opportunities for improvement," Ms Arias Vasquez said.

The project will extend the current entrance area and create a new physical link between St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre.

According to the Minister, this will improve circulation between the two buildings, enhance workflows and make it easier for patients, visitors and staff to move between key clinical areas.

The plans also include improvements to the hospital forecourt to create what Ms Arias Vasquez described as a more professional and welcoming arrival point.

Internally, the redevelopment will focus on creating a warmer environment through the use of softer materials and upgraded lighting.

Ms Arias Vasquez said the patient experience began well before any medical consultation.

"It starts when someone arrives," she said.

"It starts when they are trying to find their way to a particular part of the hospital."

"And it starts when they are anxious, late, worried or accompanying a relative."

She acknowledged that the project would not resolve every challenge facing the Gibraltar Health Authority but said it would make a meaningful difference to the way the hospital functions.

"I know that a better entrance to St Bernards will not solve every challenge at the GHA."

"But it will improve how the hospital works, how people move through it, and how they experience it from the outset."

"And that, in my view, Madam Speaker, is worthwhile."

When finished, Ms Arias Vasquez said the redevelopment would represent more than a physical alteration to the hospital building.

"It will represent a better and more welcoming entry point to, what is, Gibraltar’s most important public service."