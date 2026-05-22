Team Gibraltar announced for Commonwealth Games
The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association have selected 16 athletes to compete in this year’s Commonwealth Games taking place in Glasgow. A truncated Games will see Gibraltar compete in Athletics, Swimming, Boxing and Judo.
"The Games originally destined for Victoria in Australia was in danger of being cancelled altogether however Glasgow stepped in and have produced a shortened programme," said spokesperson for the association.
"Unfortunately this has seen Team Gibraltar miss out on some of the more regular sports like Triathlon, Cycling and shooting.
"Every cloud has a silver lining and this has allowed Gibraltar to explore new possibilities with the team set to compete on the mat in Judo and in the ring with Boxing, alongside Swimming and Athletics.
"The majority of the team will be competing at their first Games but there are a few in the Swim team who’ll making a splash once again, Asia Kent in her second, Jordan Gonzalez in his third and veteran Jim Sanderson in his fourth.
"The squad are now on the home stretch in preparation with the Games being held between the 23rd July and the 2nd August.
"Chris Walker will again lead the team as Chef de Mission assisted once again by Team Managers Brian Buckley and Linda Alvarez."
Athletics
Ella Rush
Julian Turnock
Pau Funes Fa
Finley Cant
Boxing
Ewan Gracia
Ryan Trico
Julian Fa
Judo
Adam Stevens
Bradley Morris
Swimming
Asia Kent
Jordan Gonzalez
Jim Sanderson
Katie Green
Katie Maddocks
Christian Chipolina
Adam Burns