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Fri 22nd May, 2026

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Sports

Team Gibraltar announced for Commonwealth Games

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2026

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association have selected 16 athletes to compete in this year’s Commonwealth Games taking place in Glasgow. A truncated Games will see Gibraltar compete in Athletics, Swimming, Boxing and Judo.

"The Games originally destined for Victoria in Australia was in danger of being cancelled altogether however Glasgow stepped in and have produced a shortened programme," said spokesperson for the association.

"Unfortunately this has seen Team Gibraltar miss out on some of the more regular sports like Triathlon, Cycling and shooting.
"Every cloud has a silver lining and this has allowed Gibraltar to explore new possibilities with the team set to compete on the mat in Judo and in the ring with Boxing, alongside Swimming and Athletics.
"The majority of the team will be competing at their first Games but there are a few in the Swim team who’ll making a splash once again, Asia Kent in her second, Jordan Gonzalez in his third and veteran Jim Sanderson in his fourth.
"The squad are now on the home stretch in preparation with the Games being held between the 23rd July and the 2nd August.
"Chris Walker will again lead the team as Chef de Mission assisted once again by Team Managers Brian Buckley and Linda Alvarez."

Athletics

Ella Rush

Julian Turnock

Pau Funes Fa

Finley Cant

Boxing

Ewan Gracia

Ryan Trico

Julian Fa

Judo

Adam Stevens

Bradley Morris

Swimming

Asia Kent

Jordan Gonzalez

Jim Sanderson

Katie Green

Katie Maddocks

Christian Chipolina

Adam Burns

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