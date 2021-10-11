Teatro Lirico Andaluz returns to Gibraltar for Zarzuela

The Teatro Lirico Andaluz recently performed in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Festival Cultural

programme.

The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, saw Teatro Lirico Andaluz stage the entertaining Zarzuela, ‘La Chulapona’.

The annual zarzuela boasted a stellar cast and a 24-piece orchestra.

The event adhered to Covid-19 restrictions with attendees providing vaccination cards or a negative lateral flow test on the day.