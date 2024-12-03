Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Teatro Lirico Andaluz set to return to Gib to perform ‘La Verbena de la Paloma’

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja of Teatro Lirico Andaluz performingf 'La Verbena de la Paloma' on the Rock in 2021.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd December 2024

The Teatro Lirico Andaluz are set to return to the Rock in the new year to perform ‘La Verbena de la Paloma’.

This was announced by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, and forms part of Gibraltar’s cultural programme.

The performance will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on February 12 at 8pm.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “I am very pleased to bring back the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.”

“I have many fond memories of working with them and organising their first appearances in Gibraltar and they have proved to be a lasting and popular offering.”

“The Zarzuela is a classic theatre entertainment experience, with song and dance and a hint of nostalgia. I am sure theatre goers in Gibraltar will enjoy the classic ‘La Verbena de la Paloma’”.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are on sale at www.buytickets.gi or from the John Mackintosh Hall reception between 9am and 4pm.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the City Hall on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.

