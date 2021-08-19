Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Teatro Lirico Andaluz to return to the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Festival Cultural programme.

The Teatro Lirico Andaluz will stage the vastly entertaining Zarzuela, ‘La Chulapona’. The annual zarzuela will boast a stellar cast and a 24-piece orchestra. Performances will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £5 will be on sale as from Monday, September 20, at the City Hall between 9am and 4pm.

Over 16’s are required to provide a copy of the vaccination card or vaccination certificate for two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, or a negative lateral flow test that was done within the previous two days at the front of house at the Theatre, on the day of the event.

The events will be subject to Covid-19 restrictions at the time which could result in the Zarzuelas having to be cancelled at short notice.

For further information, contact the Events Department at the City Hall on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

