Teenager charged with burglary

A local teenager charged with three counts of burglary was on Tuesday held in police cells until his pending court appearance later this week.

The 17-year old was arrested following three suspected burglaries which are said to have taken place on October 3, December 26 and 27 in various locations including a bar in Ocean Village, the police said in a statement.

The juvenile was arrested on Monday following an investigation by Response Team officers.

He was interviewed and charged on Tuesday with three counts of burglary and will appear before the Juvenile Court on Thursday.

Bail was refused and the youngster will remain at New Mole House until then.