Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Teenager dies after 'tragic incident' on school exchange trip to Spain

By Press Association
22nd October 2019

By Rod Minchin, PA

A teenager has died during a school exchange trip to Spain.

The 15-year-old, who attended Beechen Cliff School in Bath, died in the "tragic incident" while in Cordoba, southern Spain.

According to reports, the teenager died after falling from a window in a block of flats on the evening of October 20 during the trip, which was taking place between October 17 and October 24.

Alun Williams, chief executive of the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership, said: "It has been reported to the school and the trust that a tragic incident has occurred during a school exchange visit.

"At this point we do not have any further details and we are working closely with the local authority and other authorities."

He added: "Further to our statement yesterday, neither Beechen Cliff School or the British police have received any further factual information from the Spanish authorities in relation to the tragic death of a Year 11 pupil.

"Clearly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pupil concerned."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman added: "We are supporting the family of a British teenager following his death in Cordoba in Spain."

