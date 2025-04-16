Teenager raises over £6,000 for Nazareth House

14-year-old Bella Howard has raised over £6,000 for the Nazareth House Soup Kitchen following a self-organised Easter fundraiser.

Bella wrote and distributed letters to local companies requesting raffle prize donations, many of whom responded with generous support.

“I got the idea when Father Charlie [who runs the soup kitchen] came to Bayside to talk to us because we were about to start the shoe box initiative in time for Christmas,” she said.

“I came home and told to my parents that I wanted to raise money for Nazareth House and that I was going to do a raffle.”

She sold raffle tickets to the public, was interviewed on the radio and was outside Morrisons one morning.

“I decided on a raffle as I thought it was the easiest thing to do. Usually, people are keen to buy tickets when there are good prizes involved,” she said.

In addition to ticket sales, some companies made direct donations to Nazareth House after receiving her appeal.

“Thanks to her emails a few companies did a direct donation to the charity itself, then she raised over £4,000 in ticket sales, and then the winner of the top prize, a motorcycle has said they will sell the bike and donate the money,” said her mother Natalia Howard.

“This means that Bella has managed to raise over £6,000 for Nazareth House.”

Bella admits that she was both nervous and excited whilst writing the letters to the various businesses.

“I had support from my parents and I was quite nervous to see how the companies would respond to my emails,” she said.

“They were incredibly supportive and I am so grateful for the amazing prizes they donated, a few companies actually donating straight to the charity.”

Describing what it was like to raise the £6,000 she said she was: “overjoyed and speechless.”

Fr Charlie too was impressed who responded to the news with “Wow, wow, oh my goodness, well done Bella".

Her advice to other young people wanting to make a difference is: “I would tell them that they can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

Her Mum believes that it is her daughter’s perseverance and determination that has helped her succeed.

“We are so proud of her and once again as her parents, together with Bella and Father Charlie thank the companies who have been so kind and to everyone who has bought tickets and supported her initiative,” she said.