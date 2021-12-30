Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Teenager remanded in prison after admitting three burglaries

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
30th December 2021

A local teenager will be seeing in the new year in Windmill Hill prison after he was remanded in custody by the Juvenile Court on Thursday.

The 17-year old pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary following three separate incidents that took place on October 3, December 26 and December 27.

The court heard he had broken into Bianca’s restaurant on December 26 where an unknown amount of money was taken.

The other two incidents break ins took place at Rock Bastion in the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre, where he stole £80 and €20 on one occasion.

His lawyer, Shane Danino, who was appointed on legal aid, told the court his client was ready for sentencing, and asked the Additional Stipendiary Magistrate, Karl Tonna, to rely on a recent pre-sentence report.

However this request was turned down after Mr Danino was told there would be difficulties in obtaining the documents due to minimum staffing levels in court between Christmas and the new year.

Mr Tonna said all that was left to discuss was the question of bail, but Mr Danino told the court the teenager was not seeking this.

The teenager was instead remanded in custody until January 4 when he will be sentenced by the Juvenile Court.

Johann Fernandez appeared for the Crown.

