Thu 5th Sep, 2019

Local News

Teenager rescued sunfish

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2019

Early yesterday morning, Alexander a 13 year old volunteer with the Nautilus Project assisted in the successful rescue of a sunfish by Camp Bay.

A call came into the TNP about a distressed sunfish stranded on the rocks by Camp Bay.

“Upon arrival, and after assessing the situation, one of our young volunteers, brave 13 year old Alexander, stayed with the animal, gently propping it up and ensuring it didn't get scratched against the rocks,” said a statement from TNP.

Once the Department of Environment’s vessel arrived, Alexander swam out with a department officer and between them both, were able to escort the animal near the boat.

“Thanks to the joint rescue, the chances of this sunfish surviving are fairly good.,” said TNP statement.

“TNP thank the public members that swiftly called the team out. It is great to see our community working together for the good of our marine environment,” the statement added.

