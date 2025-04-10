Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Temporary parking arrangement for Upper Town residents at Arengo's car park

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2025

The Ministry of Transport and Gibraltar Car Parks Limited is inviting Upper Town residents to apply for a temporary parking pass for Arengo's car park.

The measure has been introduced following the continuation of essential works in the Upper Town area, which has reduced the availability of street parking for residents. The free parking currently available at Arengo's car park will, for the time being, be reserved exclusively for residents of the Upper Town.

Residents wishing to apply for a temporary pass can do so by attending the Gibraltar Car Parks offices at Madison Building, Midtown. Applicants must provide proof of address, such as a utility bill or tenancy agreement, along with proof of identity.

Passes will be limited to one per household. Residents who already have an allocated parking space in the area or who are in rental arrears will not be eligible.

From Tuesday April 22, any vehicles parked on the first four floors of Arengo's car park without this temporary pass will be towed away.

Enquiries can be directed by email to operations@gpmsl.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

After £7.5m fraud losses, campaign to Safeguard Gibraltar launches

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heritage Festival Tours 2025 to showcase Gibraltar’s history

10th April 2025

Local News
2024 limited edition Gibraltar currency coin collection unveiled

10th April 2025

Local News
Gibtelecom raises over €2,000 for charity at annual golf tournament

10th April 2025

Local News
Heritage Weekend 2025 to celebrate Gibraltar’s history and culture

10th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025