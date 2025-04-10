Temporary parking arrangement for Upper Town residents at Arengo's car park

The Ministry of Transport and Gibraltar Car Parks Limited is inviting Upper Town residents to apply for a temporary parking pass for Arengo's car park.

The measure has been introduced following the continuation of essential works in the Upper Town area, which has reduced the availability of street parking for residents. The free parking currently available at Arengo's car park will, for the time being, be reserved exclusively for residents of the Upper Town.

Residents wishing to apply for a temporary pass can do so by attending the Gibraltar Car Parks offices at Madison Building, Midtown. Applicants must provide proof of address, such as a utility bill or tenancy agreement, along with proof of identity.

Passes will be limited to one per household. Residents who already have an allocated parking space in the area or who are in rental arrears will not be eligible.

From Tuesday April 22, any vehicles parked on the first four floors of Arengo's car park without this temporary pass will be towed away.

Enquiries can be directed by email to operations@gpmsl.gi.