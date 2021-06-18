Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

TG concerned over limited educational grants

Pic: Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

Together Gibraltar on Friday said it was extremely concerned by the Gibraltar Government's decision to limit investment in further education, adding that this marks an additional step towards a process of creeping austerity.

The statement came a day after the Department of Education said it would not issue grants for postgraduate studies in the manner it had in previous years.

The Department of Education said that those wishing to do postgraduate courses will need to prove their courses are in the interests of Gibraltar, and also grants will be made available to those who need additional qualifications in order to complete their professional studies.

“We hope that the government reevaluates its priorities and directs its austerity measures towards the portfolios which won’t impact or affect our community as much as they do on the vital portfolios like health where we continue to see austerity, and now, education,” TG Chair, Craig Sacarello said.

In a press statement, TG added: “It is hugely worrying that something as important as education which forms the basis for economic growth, the development of a society and the route out of poverty for many has been sacrificed so early on when populist projects like beach huts are in full flow and exorbitant overspending on projects such as the Midtown Park continue to be endorsed by Government.”

