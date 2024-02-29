Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

TG criticises Govt ‘threats and intimidation’ in IT dispute

By Chronicle Staff
29th February 2024

Together Gibraltar has expressed “deep concern” over the government’s response to industrial action taken by the Information Technology & Logistics Department (ITLD) and Treasury IT staff.

“It is deeply disheartening to witness a government, elected on a promise of humility, resort to intimidation and threats rather than engaging in constructive dialogue,” the party said in a statement.

“Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident.”

Together Gibraltar had previously released a statement in 2022 drawing attention to the “neglect of ITLD”.

“It is disappointing to see the situation continue to deteriorate even as the Department works to improve services and provide more support than ever,” it said.

“This aggressive approach to industrial relations not only undermines the morale of our vital staff but also places our public services at significant risk, hindering Gibraltar’s progress and leaving us trailing behind the global standard.”

“Gibraltar has more than enough talent and prosperity to exceed this standard, if public servants are given the right tools to succeed, instead of constantly being undermined.”

Together Gibraltar said it stands with the ITLD and Treasury staff and “demands” that the government immediately engage in negotiations with the union.

“It is time for the government to reflect on its continued disregard and lack of respect for our public services and the people who keep them running,” TG added.

