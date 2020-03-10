TG encourages women to enter politics
Together Gibraltar last week launched its Road to Parliament programme to encourage more women into politics as the party marked International Women’s Day. The programme was launched in an intimate setting in the party’s headquarters on Thursday evening and presented by party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon. As one of two female parliamentarians, Ms Hassan Nahon...
