Thu 16th Nov, 2023

TG plans return to grass roots

By Priya Gulraj
16th November 2023

Together Gibraltar is looking at a return to its grassroots by hosting its first community discussion session next Thursday. The meeting, which will focus on whether Gibraltar is doing enough to ensure its long-term success, will be open to the public. The meeting will be held on Thursday November 23 at 6pm at the John...

