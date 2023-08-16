Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG raises concern over short-term nursing assistant contracts

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2023

Together Gibraltar on Tuesday said it is “deeply concerned” by reports that newly graduated nursing students are being placed on short-term contracts as nursing assistants rather than staff nurse positions they have been trained for.

In a statement, the party said the overreliance on supply contracts “insults workers, and puts public services at risk”.

“Historically, upon completing their training, these student nurses have been guaranteed an interview to work as a staff nurse on a full-time basis,” Together Gibraltar said.

“Together Gibraltar’s sources have confirmed that these nurses are not being offered an interview despite the desperate need for more nurses in our GHA.”

“Under this GSLP government, more and more workers are finding themselves on short-term contracts.”

“This leaves workers with poor job security, no career progression, and a lack of basic benefits like annual leave or sick leave.”

“This unfair treatment is a gross insult to our healthcare workers, who gave so much for Gibraltar during the very difficult pandemic years.”

This “unfair” treatment of nurses is also putting patients at risk as the GHA can “no longer guarantee” quality or continuity of care, Together Gibraltar said.

“This reliance on unstable employment and a lack of continuity planning is seeing seasoned nurses retire with no one to pass their knowledge on to,” the party added.

“This greedy, short-sighted approach by the GSLP is creating a worse health service for all of us.”

“Together Gibraltar calls on the Government to explain this decision and whether these nurses will be offered interviews for full-time posts.”

Furthermore, Together Gibraltar said this trend “is not limited” to healthcare alone.

“Together Gibraltar is also receiving alarming accounts from teachers about an overreliance on supply and zero-hour contracts,” the party said.

“Some full-time teachers are still on supply contracts five years into their career: leaving them unable to move out of their parents’ home, or start a family.”

“The postal service has also been reliant on workers who have been stuck on a supply-work basis for years with no right to annual leave or sick leave.”

“Together Gibraltar fervently believes in the dignity of work and the significance of stable employment.”

“We advocate for a Gibraltar where workers, the backbone of our society, are treated with the respect and fairness they have earned.”

“We advocate for a safer healthcare system where patients and their carers can rely on continuity of care.”

“It is high time the government reassess its employment strategies to ensure that every individual is provided with the fair opportunities and stability they deserve.”

“Together Gibraltar stands firmly with all of our public sector workers.”

“We remain committed to fighting for their rights and for the betterment of our beloved Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Border delays ‘down to multiple factors’

Fri 11th Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP officers receive commendations

15th August 2023

Local News
Action for Housing welcome Europa accommodation

15th August 2023

Local News
UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

15th August 2023

Local News
Kishin Alwani Foundation donates £2,000 to Red Cross Turkey and Syria appeal

14th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023