Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG says Gib suffers from ‘underemployment’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2023

Together Gibraltar on Tuesday said that outside of a small selection of industries, Gibraltar suffers from an “underemployment issue”.

It said the Government has said “absolutely nothing to address its own figures that show Gibraltar is very clearly failing to retain talent or create opportunity outside of a tiny selection of industries”.

The party was responding to a statement from the Gibraltar Government which said it was surprised to see Together Gibraltar “lamenting a lack of local job opportunities”, adding that there are “two jobs available for every local resident who is active at work”.

At the heart of this exchange is a survey being carried out by Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano who said preliminary data found that less than half of Gibraltarian graduates are returning to the Rock after completing their degrees.

“Outside of these sectors, Gibraltar absolutely suffers from an underemployment issue,” Together Gibraltar said on Tuesday.

“These are workers taking on low paying jobs because of a lack of jobs where they can use their skills.”

“Speaking to young Gibraltarians it is clear that access to stable employment with meaningful development opportunities is a major concern.”

“Speaking to recent graduates who have not stayed in Gibraltar, it is also clear that this lack of opportunities has contributed to them leaving the Rock.”

TG also said it was “asinine” for the Government to use a press release about employment to attack the party's “progressive and feminist credentials”.

“It is this GSLP/Liberal Government that has failed to address the policy issues holding women back in the workplace: notably reproductive rights, and unequal parental leave,” the party said.

“Despite recent self-congratulations, the GSLP/Liberals spent two whole terms in power before lifting a finger for reproductive rights.”

“An action forced, not by any of the Government's supposedly socialist or liberal values, but through the tireless work of local activists and, alone in Parliament, Marlene Hassan Nahon.”

“This lack of values can be seen in another point the Government's bizarre press release failed to address: that there is still zero statutory parental leave for men in Gibraltar.”

“An issue which reinforces the patriarchy the GSLP/Liberals claim to oppose.”

“This lack of action is precisely why Together Gibraltar states that certain politicians 'stand for nothing'.”

“TG would once again like to remind the public that these Government press releases are funded by taxpayers.”

“Despite No.6's excitement to attack a new face on the political scene, we should expect its statements to be accurate, relevant and productive.”

Most Read

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

Fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £26.6m in seven months

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Local News

New dog park planned for Eastern Beach

Tue 25th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PP and Vox fall short in Spanish election, opening door to Socialists

Sun 23rd Jul, 2023

Local News

Industrial action at GibAir will cause disruption for travellers

Mon 24th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt and GSD clash on cross-border ambulance transfers

25th July 2023

Local News
Fresh round of equality training for public sector workers

25th July 2023

Local News
SNAG urges proactive measures to tackle ‘crucial SEND issues’

25th July 2023

Local News
‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

25th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023