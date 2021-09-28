Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG tests Govt’s response on parking meters, with disappointing results

A screen grab from TG's parking video.

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2021

Together Gibraltar leader took to Gibraltar’s car parks this week to test a parliamentary response she received on parking meters – and found reality on the street was a long way from the assurances she received in the House.

Marlene Hassan Nahon asked Transport Minister Paul Balban how many parking meters in Gibraltar were working and able to take card payments.

She was told that at the time the question was asked, 31 out of 34 parking machines were working and all were able to take card payments.

On the ground though, the reality was very different.

In a tongue-in-cheek video, Ms Hassan Nahon was filmed testing the minister’s answers.

She tested 11 machines around Gibraltar and found that five were not working and of the remainder, three accepted cash but not card payments.

Only three were fully functional.

For Ms Hassan Nahon, the conclusion of the exercise was simple: “They lie.”

Most Read

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

WISeKey initiative could be catalyst for regional cross-border tech hub

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Parliament approves law for Register of Occupation

Sat 25th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDP launches runway traffic safety campaign

28th September 2021

Local News
Govt under pressure over Burke emails on ‘failed’ GHA

27th September 2021

Local News
Inquest opens into death of Spanish man in 2019 Customs chase

27th September 2021

Local News
UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

27th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021