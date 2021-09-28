TG tests Govt’s response on parking meters, with disappointing results

Together Gibraltar leader took to Gibraltar’s car parks this week to test a parliamentary response she received on parking meters – and found reality on the street was a long way from the assurances she received in the House.

Marlene Hassan Nahon asked Transport Minister Paul Balban how many parking meters in Gibraltar were working and able to take card payments.

She was told that at the time the question was asked, 31 out of 34 parking machines were working and all were able to take card payments.

On the ground though, the reality was very different.

In a tongue-in-cheek video, Ms Hassan Nahon was filmed testing the minister’s answers.

She tested 11 machines around Gibraltar and found that five were not working and of the remainder, three accepted cash but not card payments.

Only three were fully functional.

For Ms Hassan Nahon, the conclusion of the exercise was simple: “They lie.”