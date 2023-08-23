Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG urges Govt to improve DPC transparency

By Chronicle Staff
23rd August 2023

Together Gibraltar has raised concerns about the transparency of the process of Development and Planning Commission (DPC) meetings.

TG said this comes after the Gibraltar Government confirmed meetings would continue online.

“With public confidence in governmental transparency at an all-time low, we must
champion democratic practices such as the development planning commissions
meetings,” the party said.

In a statement, TG said Gibraltarians are increasingly “wary about the number and quality of construction projects taking place”.

“Together Gibraltar keeps hearing from members of the public increasingly concerned about the impacts which new developments are having on the areas in which they live, and on the direction these are taking Gibraltar more broadly.”

“Together Gibraltar are confident that more public participation would alleviate concerns about Gibraltar becoming a concrete jungle and help maintain our quality of life.”

The party said it understands the benefits of keeping these meetings online, but thatthe government should do more to improve the transparency of these meetings, and
ensure that anyone not computer literate can still be included in the process.

“The government should commit to saving the recordings and providing details of the
objections process and how members of the public can have a say,” TG said.

Together Gibraltar called on the Government to commit to ending their ministerial
representation at the DPC.

The party urged the Government to allow the experts on the Commission to make decisions.

“Ministerial representation can create a conflict of interest as government ministers are often involved with the developers who bring proposals to the commission,” TG said.

“Gibraltar's land is our most precious resource. Developers worldwide are being made
to recognise the importance of aligning their projects with local communities, ensuring harmony with the environment, heritage, and the needs of our community.”

“Gibraltar's size and rich heritage only amplify the necessity for public involvement.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

As Spanish fisherman returns Govt dismisses Algeciras Mayor's comments

Tue 22nd Aug, 2023

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Over £40m earmarked for military infrastructure as UK Minister visits Gib

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Medical tribunal says failings by GHA doctor were ‘serious misconduct’

23rd August 2023

Local News
Nigel Feetham joins GSLP executive

23rd August 2023

Local News
Brief stand-off at sea as environment officers challenge Spanish boat fishing tuna

23rd August 2023

Local News
Local woman duped in Gib street market scam

23rd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023