TG urges Govt to press on with dementia strategy

Together Gibraltar today urged the Gibraltar Government to prioritise the National Dementia Strategy, expressing concern at the delay in its implementation.

The party said no noticeable changes had yet been made despite TG’s Marlene Hassan Nahon being given assurances on the matter in a parliamentary session which took place nearly two months ago.

Ms Hassan Nahon said: “In 2019 Together Gibraltar committed in its manifesto to prioritise dementia care into the long-term future.”

“We have plenty of ideas of the development of dementia care in Gibraltar which we believe could still be useful and valuable, and I look forward to discussing them with the new Minister of Health and Care.”

The delays highlighted by Together Gibraltar include the lack of appointments in regard to the roles of Dementia Co-Ordinator and Dementia Liaison Manager, thus making the National Dementia Committee still not functional.

Moreover, scheduled refurbishments to make Mt. Alvernia a dementia-friendly home had still not taken place, with TG also remaining unhappy regarding public health planning against the backdrop of Covid-19.

The party acknowledged the impact of Covid-19 on the current administration, as well as reshuffle of ministries that has also affected the health ministry.

But it noted too that many patients were deteriorating rapidly and “cannot afford further delays.”

Additionally, the party also commended the work of GBC for bringing to the public attention the struggles of dementia carers on the Viewpoint “Living with Dementia”, as well as to the civil society and their volunteers.

“We all have a duty to care for our elderly, especially in these times of distress and isolation,” said the party.

“Making Gibraltar a dementia friendly society is crucial to ensure quality of life for those living with dementia and the loved ones who care for them.”

“For those who know people in this situation, we call on them to deploy generosity, understanding and support.”