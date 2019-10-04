The 15th annual Clean Up The World campaign led by the ESG was held last weekend on the Rock.

Findings during the weekend has resulted in the ESG calling for more to be done regarding cigarette butts.

“A lot of plastic, large and small was removed, as were cigarette butts from various corners around Gibraltar,” said a statement from the ESG.

“Known to be toxic to the environment these butts are nevertheless currently tolerated to be tossed anywhere and this must change and a dedicated campaign with enforcement enacted,” the statement added.

The event brought together over 400 volunteers of different ages in 26 teams to clean up Gibraltar’s seafronts, green areas, underwater and cliff sites.

“To pick out harmful waste from our natural environments,” said a statement from the ESG.

In total, 25 separate areas were cleared.

The day also saw support from specialist teams with abseiling, diving and boat access only sites tackled.

“Around 12 truck trips were required to remove piles collected by volunteers to a dedicated site for us to build up our mountain,” said the ESG statement.

“Volunteers were also encouraged to separate waste into recyclable piles and others, and this worked efficiently on this occasion.”

“A few deliveries are still pending as special transport is needed so our ultimate pile will be larger,” the statement added.

The ESG also noted that it recognises the value given to the day of action by the teams participating who are always very grateful to be giving something back to the environment.

They also thanked everyone who helped prepare and then launch the day of action.

“ It is a very busy time in preparation for the day and without the CUTW team we wouldn’t be able to do this. Thanks also to our sponsors and a major thanks to all volunteers who did a great job on Saturday,” said the statement.

In addition, the environmental group commented on fly tipping and littering in Gibraltar.

“As photographs and reports from the teams come in, we start putting together a picture of a community that is getting cleaner but continues to suffer from periodic dumping and littering in several areas,” said the ESG statement.

“Post summer a lot of vegetation has burned away, exposing plastics, metals and rubble dumped inappropriately, often in sensitive habitats. Vehicle parts, furniture, contractor’s materials etc.,” the statement added.

Teams working on CUTW removed these objects from the various areas.

A full report on all findings will be presented again to the authorities.