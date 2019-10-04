Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

The 15th annual Clean Up The World campaign led by the ESG was held last weekend on the Rock.

Clean Up Gibraltar 28 Sept - Youth Groups

By Chronicle Staff
4th October 2019

Findings during the weekend has resulted in the ESG calling for more to be done regarding cigarette butts.

“A lot of plastic, large and small was removed, as were cigarette butts from various corners around Gibraltar,” said a statement from the ESG.

DIVERS BEING BRIEFED AHEAD OF CLEAN UP

Department of Environment

Department of Environment

CUTW TEAM

CLEARS WASTE FROM GREEN AREA

Clean Up Gibraltar 28 Sept - Rotary Interact 2

Clean Up Gibraltar 28 Sept - Youth Groups

BRITANNIA ABSEILER TEAM

BRITANNIA ABSEILER TEAM 2

“Known to be toxic to the environment these butts are nevertheless currently tolerated to be tossed anywhere and this must change and a dedicated campaign with enforcement enacted,” the statement added.

The event brought together over 400 volunteers of different ages in 26 teams to clean up Gibraltar’s seafronts, green areas, underwater and cliff sites.

“To pick out harmful waste from our natural environments,” said a statement from the ESG.

Wake Up 3

UNIVERSITY TEAM SHOT

UNDERWATER WASTE DOE GSAC

STUDENT VOLUNTEER GROUP SHOT

STUDENT VOL TEAM

SPREAD OUT TO CLEAN

SORTING THE WASTE AT ROSIA

In total, 25 separate areas were cleared.

The day also saw support from specialist teams with abseiling, diving and boat access only sites tackled.

“Around 12 truck trips were required to remove piles collected by volunteers to a dedicated site for us to build up our mountain,” said the ESG statement.

“Volunteers were also encouraged to separate waste into recyclable piles and others, and this worked efficiently on this occasion.”

RIDDING THE SEA OF WASTE

PRIOR PARKS STUDENTS AT STADIUM SEAFRONT

Prior Park Group Shot

PLATER RUBBISH

PLATER GROUP SHOT

PLATER GROUP 2

OTWO VOLUNTEER

OTWO PILE

OTWO GET READY

“A few deliveries are still pending as special transport is needed so our ultimate pile will be larger,” the statement added.

The ESG also noted that it recognises the value given to the day of action by the teams participating who are always very grateful to be giving something back to the environment.

They also thanked everyone who helped prepare and then launch the day of action.

OFS & YOUFRA GROUP SHOT

Nautilus netting plastics

Nautilus haul

Team shot at dump

LOTS OF RECYCLABLES RECOVERED BY VOLUNTEERS

LIKE A SEAT__

Large plastics plucked from green area

LAGUNA_GLACIS TEAM

LAGUNA GLACIS VOLS CLEAN WITH CARE

“ It is a very busy time in preparation for the day and without the CUTW team we wouldn’t be able to do this. Thanks also to our sponsors and a major thanks to all volunteers who did a great job on Saturday,” said the statement.

In addition, the environmental group commented on fly tipping and littering in Gibraltar.

LAGUNA GLACIS TEAM2

LAGUNA GLACIS GROUP SHOT

LAGUNA GLACIS 3

LAGUNA CLACIS

KIT BAGS READY FOR COLLECTION

JYSKE 4

JYSKE 3

JYSKE 2

JYSKE 1

“As photographs and reports from the teams come in, we start putting together a picture of a community that is getting cleaner but continues to suffer from periodic dumping and littering in several areas,” said the ESG statement.

“Post summer a lot of vegetation has burned away, exposing plastics, metals and rubble dumped inappropriately, often in sensitive habitats. Vehicle parts, furniture, contractor’s materials etc.,” the statement added.

HAZARDOUS WASTE REMOVED FROM UPPER ROCK SITE

GSAC13

GSAC CLEAN UP TEAM

GSAC 12

GSAC 11

GSAC 8

GLASS HAUL AT ROSIA

GibSubAqua 1

Teams working on CUTW removed these objects from the various areas.

A full report on all findings will be presented again to the authorities.

Gib College 3

Gib College 1

Family team 3

Family team 2

Family team 1

ENV AGENCY TEAM

ENV AGENCY ON EASTSIDE

DOE AT ROSIA BAY FOR THE CLEAN UP

DOE AND LARGE ITEMS OF WASTE

BRITANNIA ABSEILER 3

Bishops Group shot Waterport Terraces

Bishop Fitz at Casemates

BIG PILE OF WASTE

B COMPANY TAKEN TO SITE BY NOAH TEAM

B COMPANY AT SEVEN SISTERS

AT THE DUMP

ALAMEDA TENANTS TEAM

