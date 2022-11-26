Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

‘The artist is like a magician – art is like magic’ – Willa

By Alice Mascarenhas
26th November 2022

Willa Vasquez was the first president of the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association which next year celebrates its 25th anniversary. Back then the hub of the Rock’s artistic community was the John Mackintosh Hall. Willa worked side by side, the then Director of Culture at the Ministry Manolo Galliano, and together they would hang and curate...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

After Madrid meeting, positive messaging laced with politics in treaty ‘endgame’

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Four men admit possession of £13m of cannabis resin, but deny importation

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Local News

Two planes diverted due to staff shortages at air traffic control

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Local News

Plane that overflew Rock on Sunday was conducting authorised survey

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Four men admit possession of £13m of cannabis resin, but deny importation

25th November 2022

Local News
Govt in talks with GHA Director General to extend contract

25th November 2022

Local News
CM visited Morocco to build stronger links, Parliament told

25th November 2022

Local News
Clinton addresses Parliament after heart bypass surgery

24th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022