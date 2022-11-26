‘The artist is like a magician – art is like magic’ – Willa
Willa Vasquez was the first president of the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association which next year celebrates its 25th anniversary. Back then the hub of the Rock’s artistic community was the John Mackintosh Hall. Willa worked side by side, the then Director of Culture at the Ministry Manolo Galliano, and together they would hang and curate...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here