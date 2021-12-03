The Big Give provides more wells for Action4Schools

The Action4schools charity recently partnered with Wellfound UK and pledged to fund ten wells at a cost of £25,000 in the next six months.

As Wellfound UK is a UK based charity it has been able to take part in this week’s The Big Give, where the UK government doubles donations received, up until December 6.

“It matches whatever Wellfound raise up to a maximum of £15,000 so Wellfound have to raise £7,500 and they will get an extra £7,500,” said Jimmy Bruzon from Action4Schools.

“That’s an extra three water wells.”

To make a one off donation and get it matched go to https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900001txPWMAA2

“It’s Christmas time and a water well is the gift that keeps giving,” Mr Bruzon added.