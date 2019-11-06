The Calpe Conference 2019: A personal view
Dr Alex Menez Part One A wonderous place where old and new architectural features blend in complete harmony. A large expanse of space with early morning sunlight filtering throughout, and numerous pointers to academic learning. People busy setting up for the next three days of intellectual activity. These were my thoughts as I entered the...
