Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The Care Agency hosts Christmas thank you for Charities and NGOs

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

The Care Agency hosted a festive Christmas Tea Party on Monday at the Waterport Day Centre.

The event, led by CEO Carlos Banderas, was organised to convey gratitude to the numerous local charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have been instrumental in supporting the Care Agency and its social work teams throughout the year.

The Christmas Tea Party, attended by representatives from various charities and NGOs, was a celebration of the collaborative efforts in assisting individuals and families in need within the community.

Mr Banderas delivered an address highlighting the significance of the partnerships formed with these organisations.

He expressed sincere thanks for their invaluable contribution and emphasised how these collaborations have maximised positive outcomes for the individuals and families served by the Care Agency.

The event not only served as a thank you but also as a platform for furthering dialogue and strengthening ties between the Care Agency and these vital community organisations.

It underscored the Agency's commitment to continued partnership and collaborative work, which is crucial in addressing the diverse needs of the community.

Gemma Arias Vasquez the minister with responsibility for the Care Agency expressed her thanks to the different organisations.

‘The Care Agency looks forward to nurturing these relationships in the coming year and beyond, continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many,” she said.

Mr Banderas said: "The work we do at the Care Agency is greatly enhanced by the support and dedication of our local charities and NGOs.”

“Their commitment to the welfare of our community is not only admirable but essential in creating a network of care and support. Monday’s event was a small token of our appreciation for their tireless efforts and unwavering support throughout the year."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

21st December 2023

Local News
Feetham visits Transact Payments Ltd office

21st December 2023

Local News
New appointment to the Decision Making Committee of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

21st December 2023

Local News
Care Agency donates funds to Father Charlie’s Soup Kitchen

21st December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023