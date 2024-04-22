The Convent garden open day date set

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, is opening the Convent to the public on Wednesday May 8 so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden.

The Convent will be open from 11am to 6pm. Admission will be free of charge but there will be a donation box, and any money received will go to local charities.

Food and drink will be on sale, and there will be a plant stall - both accepting cash only.

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Pushchairs and prams cannot be admitted but limited storage will be available. Anyone requiring assistance is encouraged to contact the Convent in advance.