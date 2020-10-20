The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks will be on November 16 to December 4 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A competition was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, in April during lockdown where they invited individuals or organizations to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

“Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period,” said a statement from GCS.

The exhibition will now give the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall Exhibition Rooms, on those dates during the opening hours of 9am to 7pm.

“Lockdown was a difficult time for many. And many were particularly creative during that time. One of the ways that young and old alike passed time and expressed themselves was by the use of LEGO bricks. As a keen fan myself, ever since I was a child, I am particularly pleased that GCS is staging what I know will be a fascinating exhibition,” said the Minister for Culture John Cortes.

For further information contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail info@culture.gi