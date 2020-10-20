Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2020

The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks will be on November 16 to December 4 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A competition was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, in April during lockdown where they invited individuals or organizations to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

“Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period,” said a statement from GCS.

The exhibition will now give the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall Exhibition Rooms, on those dates during the opening hours of 9am to 7pm.

“Lockdown was a difficult time for many. And many were particularly creative during that time. One of the ways that young and old alike passed time and expressed themselves was by the use of LEGO bricks. As a keen fan myself, ever since I was a child, I am particularly pleased that GCS is staging what I know will be a fascinating exhibition,” said the Minister for Culture John Cortes.

For further information contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail info@culture.gi

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fast intervention tightens circle around Covid cases

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Brexit

No deal Brexit will be ‘devastating’, says Cross Frontier Group

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
University hosts first Open Day of the year

20th October 2020

Local News
Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling

20th October 2020

Local News
Five positive cases detected in schools

20th October 2020

Local News
CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

20th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020