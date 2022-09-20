The end of an aeon
The news of the Queen's death on Thursday, September the 8th, 2022 hit the United Kingdom like a freight train. A train we all knew was coming, but not quite when it would reach its final destination, and one that shocked us nevertheless. After the last few years of political warfare, unprecedented environmental catastrophes, the...
