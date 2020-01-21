Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The Gibraltar Honours Board is seeking nominations for this year’s awards

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st January 2020

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Interim Governor, will meet in April / May to consider nominations for the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2021 and the Gibraltar Award that is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people from any section of the Gibraltarian community that have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday April 6 on a GHB Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Rear Gate Reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes closer relationship to Schengen as a possible solution to border fluidity

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘defined me’ as a person

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Time to say goodbye…

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New Riga String Quartet set to perform in the Convent Ballroom

21st January 2020

Local News
Gary Evans completes first ‘Tree-athlon’ in just over 17 hours

21st January 2020

Local News
‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

21st January 2020

Local News
Elio Cruz to be bestowed Gibraltar Medallion of Honour, Picardo announces at exhibition launch

21st January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020