The Gibraltar Honours Board is seeking nominations for this year’s awards

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Interim Governor, will meet in April / May to consider nominations for the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2021 and the Gibraltar Award that is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people from any section of the Gibraltarian community that have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday April 6 on a GHB Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Rear Gate Reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.