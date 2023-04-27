‘The Good Old Days’, a review of music’s golden decades

Three different local bands, Bob and The Boys, The Sunsets, and the Rendition Singers, representing the Musicians Association of Gibraltar, will be performing songs from the decades of the 50s, 60s and 70s on Saturday, May 13.

Each of the decades will be represented by a selection of songs and the local bands playing in ‘The Good Old Days’ have decades of experience between them. Special guests have also been invited to perform.

That 30-year period saw seismic cultural, economic and social change and that is reflected in the music of the time, as the world moved through the immediate post-war era and singers like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, through the birth of Rock and Roll and, in the 60s, the ‘British Invasion of the US’ with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in the vanguard, the growing Civil Rights movement and the emergence of the Motown Sound and Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin.

A spokesperson said that MAG looks forward to taking people “on an epic journey where you can continue to enjoy music from the golden era”.

Tickets can be purchased online via buy tickets and organisers encourage those attending to bring their dancing shoes and enjoy the show.