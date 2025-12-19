Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
19th December 2025

Genre: Mystery

An old but beautiful mansion in the mountains, a large family fortune, and an heiress with a dark side who stands to inherit it all!

Ruby McTavish Callahan Woodward Miller Kenmore is a well-known name in the state of North Carolina. As a toddler, she was kidnapped by a poor family and then found months later. Her parents were relieved to have her back, but Ruby always wondered what actually happened on the day she supposedly disappeared in the forest behind Ashby House. Ruby becomes a local legend—not just because of the kidnapping story, but because as an older woman, she loses not one, not two, but four husbands to mysterious deaths. Locals start to call her “Mrs. Killmore,” but Ruby continues to live the high life, splashing her cash and travelling to wherever she chooses.

Years later, her only son, Cam, wants nothing to do with his adoptive mother Ruby or with Ashby House—though his wife, Jules, feels differently...

But why has Cam rejected his family and his childhood home? And is there any truth to the rumours that surround the notorious Ruby McTavish?

I really, really enjoyed this book. Rachel Hawkins is a favourite author of mine, and this novel definitely lived up to the hype. Much of the story unfolds through letters and newspaper clippings, creating a twisted family saga with dark secrets at its heart. Even though I predicted many of the twists, I still loved the ride—and I have to say, the ending did surprise me.

I hope you all have a lovely festive season (if you celebrate) and that you find lots of good books under your trees!

To connect and talk about books, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

Most Read

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

UK/Spain News

Foreign Secretary quizzed in Commons on McGrail Inquiry report 

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Local News

More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Residential parking temporarily suspended over festive period

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Candlelight Carols on Strings

18th December 2025

Features
Poetry Competition 2025

18th December 2025

Features
Designers reflect on creating Bishop Azzopardi’s robes for key episcopal milestones

17th December 2025

Features
Linares part of La Linea art project ‘Light in the Streets’

17th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025