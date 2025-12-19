The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Mystery

An old but beautiful mansion in the mountains, a large family fortune, and an heiress with a dark side who stands to inherit it all!

Ruby McTavish Callahan Woodward Miller Kenmore is a well-known name in the state of North Carolina. As a toddler, she was kidnapped by a poor family and then found months later. Her parents were relieved to have her back, but Ruby always wondered what actually happened on the day she supposedly disappeared in the forest behind Ashby House. Ruby becomes a local legend—not just because of the kidnapping story, but because as an older woman, she loses not one, not two, but four husbands to mysterious deaths. Locals start to call her “Mrs. Killmore,” but Ruby continues to live the high life, splashing her cash and travelling to wherever she chooses.

Years later, her only son, Cam, wants nothing to do with his adoptive mother Ruby or with Ashby House—though his wife, Jules, feels differently...

But why has Cam rejected his family and his childhood home? And is there any truth to the rumours that surround the notorious Ruby McTavish?

I really, really enjoyed this book. Rachel Hawkins is a favourite author of mine, and this novel definitely lived up to the hype. Much of the story unfolds through letters and newspaper clippings, creating a twisted family saga with dark secrets at its heart. Even though I predicted many of the twists, I still loved the ride—and I have to say, the ending did surprise me.

I hope you all have a lovely festive season (if you celebrate) and that you find lots of good books under your trees!

