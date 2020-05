Pics by Stephen Ignacio and Eyleen Gomez

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown many people moved to working from home, but for some this wasn’t an option.

Many local shops stayed open to provide an essential service to the public and many continued to sell this newspaper during the lockdown.

The Chronicle would like to thank all those shops who continued to open their doors every day, face the public and sell the print edition of the paper during the pandemic.